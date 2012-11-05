MEXICO CITY Nov 5 Here are the highlights of
comments by finance ministers, central bankers and senior
officials at the end of the Group of 20 meeting in Mexico City
on Monday.
IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE
"The global economic context remains difficult and the
fragile recovery remains at risk if the needed policy actions
are not implemented."
"It will be important for the U.S. to address quickly the
so-called fiscal cliff. Time is of the essence, and significant
policy uncertainty in Washington must be addressed."
"Japan faces similar challenges, and must also quickly
articulate a course of action. Europe, in turn, remains a
challenge globally and must deliver on its policy commitments to
assure a more stable euro zone."