LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 19 French President
Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that Italy had proposed using
the euro zone's new permanent bailout fund to buy the debt of
member states saddled with high borrowing costs and that this
was an idea worth exploring.
"Italy has launched an idea which is worth looking at,"
Hollande told reporters in response to a Reuters question at a
G20 summit in Los Cabos, Mexico.
He said the subject would be discussed at a meeting in Rome
on Friday between him, Germany's Angela Merkel, Spain's Mariano
Rajoy and Italy's Mario Monti.
"The idea is the following: that virtuous countries, like
Italy which has taken steps to address its public accounts, can
finance their debt at interest rates that are not in line with
those countries that are seen to be not making efforts,"
Hollande said.
"We are looking for ways to use the ESM for this. At the
moment it is just an idea, not a decision. It is part of the
discussion."
The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is expected to become
operational next month and will have the power to buy sovereign
debt in the primary and secondary markets.