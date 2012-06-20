LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 19 Just a few hundreds
yards from where global powers worked around the clock this week
to ease Europe's debt crisis and revive the world economy, the
customers at one hotel were oblivious to the stress and letting
it all hang out.
The adults-only Desire Resort and Spa combined business and
pleasure as usual, even as leaders from the world's biggest
economies took over Mexico's Los Cabos beach resort, troops
patrolled the streets and beaches and Navy vessels sat just off
the coast.
Desire bills itself as a "deliciously erotic" hotel where
clothing is optional and guests are encouraged to indulge their
fantasies with their partners or other like-minded couples.
Rather than worry about the troop presence or the heightened
tension - and snarled traffic - that come from sharing their
vacation resort with world leaders, Desire's guests were said to
be delighted by the extra security.
"They feel more secure because they can go out onto the
street and they feel more protected," said Jhaxiri, a
19-year-old receptionist at the hotel.
Desire stands hundreds of yards from the main press center
at the G20 summit and just a stone's throw from where
negotiators drew up a communique that lays out ambitious plans
to accelerate the move toward banking and fiscal union in
Europe.
While U.S. President Barack Obama, Russian President
Vladimir Putin and other world leaders were locked in tense
discussions on everything from the violence in Syria to trade
policies, Desire's guests were letting loose.
"The first night here they get comfortable. The second
night, they start to meet couples and by the third or fourth
night they start taking their clothes off in the pool. ...
They're already more than acclimatized," said Jhaxiri.
Although a handful of unsuspecting journalists made
reservations at Desire in order to cover the G20 summit, it was
off limits for delegates and security personnel as the hotel
only allows couples to stay there.
A dozen U.S. Secret Service agents deployed as part of
Obama's security detail were caught cavorting with prostitutes
before a summit meeting in Colombia in April, embarrassing the
U.S. government and marring the agency's reputation.
