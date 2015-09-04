ANKARA, Sept 4 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble on Friday welcomed China's near 2 percent devaluation
last month, saying it was a step in the right direction towards
getting the yuan included in the International Monetary's Fund's
currency basket.
"China has moved in the direction in currency and monetary
policy ... that is necessary if they want to achieve the goal of
getting China into the IMF currency basket," Schaeuble told
reporters ahead of a G20 meeting in Ankara.
Turning to low interest rates around the world, Schaeuble
said too little liquidity was not a problem, "rather we have the
danger of bubbles forming."
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by
Michelle Martin)