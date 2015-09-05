ANKARA, Sept 5 The U.S. Federal Reserve should
not rush its decision to raise interest rates and should move
only when it is sure the decision is unlikely to be reversed
later, the head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine
Lagarde, said on Saturday.
Many emerging market economies are concerned that a Fed rate
rise would trigger large outflows of capital from emerging
economies into dollar-denominated assets, creating market
turmoil that would hurt growth.
Finance ministers and central bankers of the world's 20
biggest economies discussed the issue thoroughly at a meeting in
Ankara, Lagarde told a news conference after the talks.
"It should really do it for good, if I may say," Lagarde
said. "In other words, not give it a try and have to come back."
"So, what we have said is, the IMF thinks that it is better
to make sure that the data are absolutely confirmed, that there
is no uncertainty, neither on the front of price stability, nor
on the front of employment and unemployment, before it actually
makes that move," she said.
"And that would call for being in the curve, rather than
necessarily ahead of the curve or indeed behind the curve."
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Randall Palmer)