WASHINGTON, April 21 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner said on Saturday that a decision to double the
International Monetary Fund's crisis-fighting war chest was
welcome but urged Europe to press on with needed reforms.
Speaking to the IMF's governing committee a day after Group
of 20 nations pledged more than $430 billion in new funds for
the global lender, Geithner praised steps that Europe already
has taken to rebuild regional stability.
"The success of the next phase of the crisis response will
hinge on Europe's willingness and ability, together with the
European Central Bank to apply its tools ... flexibly and
aggressively to support countries as they implement reforms,"
Geithner said.
The United States was not among those pledging more money
for the IMF this week but Geithner said Washington was doing its
part to keep order in markets.
"The United States continues to support the smooth
functioning of international financial markets, including
through the central bank swap lines with the ECB," he said,
referring to the Federal Reserve's extension of dollar swap
lines to reduce risks of a liquidity squeeze in Europe's banking
system.
Geithner kept the onus for dealing with its debt crisis on
Europe itself.
"The IMF can and should play a complementary role in a
comprehensive and well-designed European response," he said.
Geithner maintained a longstanding position that key
emerging-market countries, especially China, also have a
responsibility to step up to help reduce trade imbalances that
slow a global recovery.
"As current account countries have worked to raise domestic
savings, the global economy and job creation are being hindered
by insufficient aggregate demand growth," he said.
Geithner added that China should allow "stronger
acceleration of growth in domestic demand ... as well as greater
exchange rate flexibility."
"The process of correcting the misalignment of China's
exchange rate remains incomplete and further appreciation is
necessary, and in China's interest," he added.
Geithner and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are due to
visit Beijing next month for annual Strategic and Economic
Dialogue talks so his remarks may preview a key topic that he
intends to raise there.
He repeated that rising oil prices present a risk to global
growth and said the United States was working with others to
ensure supplies remain adequate. Global oil inventories are
rising so that signals some success in efforts to ward off
disruptions, he added.
In the United States, economic growth continues to gain
strength and progress is being made in curbing the types of
excesses that caused the 2007-2009 financial crisis, Geithner
said.
He cited declining household debt loads and noted U.S. banks
were strongly capitalized relative to their peers in other
regions so that credit availability has not been restricted.
Still, he said, the U.S. economy was put into such a deep
hole by the severity of the financial crisis that it will take
some time to fully recover.