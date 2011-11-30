Policymakers around the world have made no progress in efforts to boost the International Monetary Fund's resources, a senior G20 official in Asia told Reuters on Wednesday.

"I haven't heard the efforts have resulted in any progress until now," the official said, while declining to be identified. "The idea of holding a finance ministers' meeting in December also has made no progress."

Euro zone ministers agreed on Tuesday to ramp up the firepower of their regional rescue fund and said they may turn to the IMF for more help to resolve the debt crisis.

The official said a December meeting of finance chiefs from the Group of 20 leading economies had been proposed to discuss IMF resources. The official could not explain why no progress has been made in agreeing to extra financial firepower for the IMF.

At their summit in France early this month, G20 leaders expressed support to efforts by the euro zone members to contain their sovereign debt crisis and promised to boost the IMF's war chest.

