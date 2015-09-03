WASHINGTON, Sept 2 Downside risks to the global
economy have risen and a combination of threats including slower
growth in China and rising market volatility could severely cut
the outlook, International Monetary Fund staff warned on
Wednesday.
A note prepared by IMF staff for a meeting of Group of 20
finance officials describes a cocktail of potentially dangerous
risks ranging from a stronger U.S. dollar to depreciating
currencies in emerging markets, falling commodity prices and
weaker capital inflows.
"Risks are tilted to the downside, and a simultaneous
realization of some of these risks would imply a much weaker
outlook," said the note, prepared for the G20 meeting in Ankara,
Turkey, on Friday and Saturday.
The IMF in July lowered its global growth forecast for 2015
to 3.3 percent and forecast growth in China - where a currency
devaluation and growth concerns have fanned sharp moves on
global financial markets - would slow to 6.8 percent.
IMF staff said China should keep up reforms to liberalize
its economy, despite the market gyrations.
"The recent sharp equity market corrections should
not discourage the authorities from continuing with reforms to
give market mechanisms a more decisive role in the economy,
eliminate distortions, and strengthen institutions," the note
said.
The need for policies to boost growth among G20 nations has
become more urgent in the last six months and accommodative
monetary policy in advanced economies was "essential," the note
said, also stressing the case for structural reforms to boost
potential output and productivity.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, whose next policy meeting on Sept.
16-17 is being keenly awaited to see if it will raise benchmark
interest rates for the first time since 2006, should keep its
decisions "data-dependent."
The Bank of Japan should stand ready for further easing, and
the European Central Bank should extend its asset-buying program
unless inflation, which is showing signs of stabilization,
picks up sufficiently, the note said.
But while economic activity in advanced economies is
projected to pick up modestly this and next year, the outlook
for emerging markets was more worrisome and the policy response
trickier.
Although allowing currencies to depreciate was critical for
countries with limited room to cut interest rates or boost
spending, weaker exchange rates could worsen the outlook for
inflation, the note said.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Leslie Adler)