Dec 8 The Group of 20 nations is planning
to put together a $600 billion lending facility at the
International Monetary Fund which could be used to bolster
indebted countries in the euro zone, the Nikkei newpaper
reported.
In its online edition, the Nikkei cited no sources but said
key members like Japan, the United states and China would
contribute to the facility.
The report said the G20 would also discuss making use of
special drawing rights, a reserve asset from which cash-strapped
nations can request withdrawals.
"One proposal calls for increasing the allocations to key
nations by about 250 billion dollars and redistributing the
money to troubled nations," the Nikkei reported.
The Nikkei, which has close contacts with the Japanese
government, said any assistance would be conditional on Europe's
own efforts to halt the region's downward spiral.
"The focus will be on whether European leaders can agree on
effective measures when they meet for a summit on Thursday and
Friday," the report said.