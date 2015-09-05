ANKARA The world's biggest economies must step up reform efforts to boost growth in line with targets they set last year using a mix of accommodative monetary policy, fiscal policy and structural reforms, the head of the International Monetary Fund said.

"For the advanced economies, activity is projected to pick up only modestly this year and next. For the emerging market economies, prospects have weakened in 2015 relative to last year, though some rebound is projected next year," Lagarde said.

"A concerted policy effort is needed to address these challenges, including continued accommodative monetary policy in advanced economies, growth-friendly fiscal policies, and structural reforms to boost potential output and productivity," she said.

"It is also critical that the G20 increase their efforts to ensure a timely and effective implementation of their growth strategies," Lagarde said.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Nick Tattersall)