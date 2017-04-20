WASHINGTON, April 20 International Monetary Fund
Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday she
believes the IMF can work successfully with the Trump
administration to improve the global trading system, but added
that open trade must be preserved as a growth engine.
Lagarde told a news conference at the opening of the IMF and
World Bank spring meetings in Washington that the IMF saw the
need to reduce subsidies and other trade distortions that limit
competition, but also said "protectionist measures" needed to be
avoided.
"From the various contacts that I've had with the
administration so far, I have every reason to believe that we
will make progress, that we will cooperate all together in order
to support and indeed improve the system as we have it," Lagarde
said.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao)