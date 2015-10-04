LONDON Oct 5 The world's nine biggest insurance
companies will have to hold more capital under new rules just
finalised by global regulators that aim to prevent taxpayer
bailouts of the industry in a crisis.
Regulators decided to look at the multi-trillion dollar
insurance industry following the massive public rescue of
insurer AIG in the United States during the 2007-2009
financial crisis.
At the request of the Group of 20 economies (G20), the
International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS) has
completed a two-part capital requirement for the nine companies,
whose collapse could wreak havoc in global markets.
They include AIG and MetLife from the United States,
Britain's Aviva, Ping An Insurance of China, Italy's
Generali, and Axa of France.
The insurers will not have to make public their extra
capital buffer until 2019 but, as with new banking capital
rules, investors are likely to want to know if a company is
strong enough to comply early without having to raise fresh
capital.
The IAIS said the first capital cushion, known as the basic
capital requirement, will effectively be what each of the nine
insurers are already required to hold under national law.
A consultation had initially proposed that the basic capital
requirement, to be phased in over three years from 2016, should
be at least 75 percent of the national requirement.
The second capital buffer, known as higher loss absorbency,
will be on average 10 percent of the basic requirement,
depending on the riskiness of a company's operations, the IAIS
said in a statement.
This has been scaled back from an original proposal for a
higher loss absorbency buffer that was on average 12-13 percent
of the basic one.
All nine must meet their combined capital requirements from
2019 under the finalised rules which G20 leaders are due to
formally endorse next month at a summit in Turkey.
The G20's regulatory task force, the Financial Stability
Board, is due next month to update its list of insurance
companies deemed to be systemically important, but it is not
expected to include any big re-insurers, an omission that has
raised eyebrows of some regulators.
Some U.S. insurance supervisors have questioned the need for
global capital rules at all.
Met Life has taken the U.S. government to court to challenge
a U.S. regulatory panel's decision to deem the firm
"systemically" risky and therefore subject to tighter scrutiny.
