ISTANBUL Feb 8 World financial leaders are
likely to agree on Tuesday to cut the number of actions they
will take this year to boost growth to only 5-10 priorities per
country to make it easier to check if they are being done,
European officials said.
The world's 20 biggest developing and developed economies
(G20) are meeting in Istanbul.
They agreed last year to launch new measures to raise their
collective gross domestic product growth by an additional 2
percentage points over the next five years above the level
projected in 2013 and create millions of new jobs.
The pledge, called the Brisbane Action Plan, entails about
1,000 commitments. Since checking the implementation of such a
number of steps would be very difficult, G20 finance ministers
and central bank governors will agree to narrow them down to a
handful this year, so they can be verified.
"We support the (Turkish G20) Presidency's intention that
G20 members agree on a shortlist of measures with the highest
growth impact on which further monitoring would focus ... taking
due consideration to their individual and collective impact on
global demand," a document prepared by European Union finance
ministers for the G20 meeting said.
"We believe that in February, ministers should assess
possible policy gaps and confirm the priorities for the growth
strategies in 2015."
International institutions -- the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development (OECD) -- will negotiate the priorities with
individual countries, European G20 officials said.
"There is an agreement to narrow down the focus of the
almost 1,000 commitments that have been taken, to 5-10 for each
country in that interim period," one G20 official said.
"There will be a mandate from the ministers to carry out the
peer review so that for the Antalya summit there will be a
number of deliverables in terms of implementation," he said.
G20 leaders will meet in Antalya late this year.
Once the priority actions are decided, firm timetables
should be set, according to the EU's finance ministers'
document, obtained by Reuters.
"We would suggest that tentative implementation schedules
are submitted already in April/May 2015 when members submit
preliminary updates to their growth strategies," it said.
