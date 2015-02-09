(Adds detail, background)
ISTANBUL Feb 9 Europe needs to be bolder in
boosting investment and take policy steps that encourage private
sector spending particularly in infrastructure, Italian Economy
Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Monday.
A long-running debate over whether Europe should focus more
on stimulus or austerity to resolve its economic problems has
become further polarised since a new Greek government led by the
anti-bailout Syriza party came to power two weeks ago.
France and Italy have urged more investment in the single
currency bloc, against resistance to spending from Germany,
which is focusing on balancing its budget.
"We need to be bolder in Europe in terms of risk taking ...
I hope that policy action will indeed facilitate stronger
private sector investments, especially infrastructure
investments," Padoan told an Institute of International Finance
gathering in Istanbul ahead of a meeting of G20 finance chiefs.
Padoan said lower oil prices and the anticipated impact of a
European Central Bank stimulus plan to buy around a trillion
euros of government bonds had helped improve the economic
picture in the last few months.
The euro exchange rate is set to become more "consistent",
Padoan said, adding that he hoped the better backdrop would not
"loosen" euro zone countries' efforts to pass structural
reforms.
