GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise as China gains; oil up on North Sea outage
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
WASHINGTON, April 19 Japan's "Abenomics" economic policies have led to a cheaper yen but only as a by-product of stimulus steps to pull the country out of deflation, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday.
"To say that a cheap yen is our goal will grossly miss the point," Aso said in a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).
"The big D - deflation - is too difficult and too persistent to get rid of. We must to use every possible means (to beat it). At the end of the day, a shrinking Japan can only do harm to the world," he said in Washington after attending the Group of 20 finance leaders' gathering.
Japan has come under criticism, mainly by some emerging economies, that its aggressive monetary easing steps are aimed at weakening the yen and giving its exports a competitive trade advantage.
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
WASHINGTON, April 4 U.S. Representative Mark Walker said after a meeting of House Republicans on a revamped healthcare bill on Tuesday night that they made good progress on the issue of high-risk pools for people with pre-existing conditions.
TAIPEI, April 5 Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday lifted by the 8 percent surge in shares of Hon Hai Precision , the world's largest contract electronics maker and a key Apple Inc supplier. As of 0150 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 1.1 percent, to 9,915.13 points, after closing down 0.4 percent on Friday. Taiwan's financial markets where shut Monday and Tuesday for public holidays. The electronics subindex rose 1.6 percent, while the finan