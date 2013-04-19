WASHINGTON, April 18 Japan did not face
opposition to its aggressive monetary easing at the Group of 20
when it explained that the policy was aimed at beating deflation
and not at weakening the yen, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on
Thursday.
He also told reporters that a new target for public debt
reduction was not discussed at the first day of the two-day G20
meeting.
"Japan explained that its monetary policy is aimed at
achieving price stability and economic recovery, and therefore
is in line with the G20 agreement in February," Aso said after
attending the Group of 20 finance leaders' gathering.
"There was no objection to that at the meeting," he said.