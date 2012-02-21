TOKYO Feb 21 Japan's finance minister said on Tuesday it is too early to expect G20 countries to decide specific contributions to boost the International Monetary Fund's lending capacity so that it can deal with the euro zone debt crisis.

The IMF is seeking to raise $600 billion to help deal with the crisis but countries outside of the 17-country euro bloc want to see the bloc's members stump up more money before they commit additional resources.

Jun Azumi, speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, said finance ministers from G20 industrialised and emerging economies are unlikely to reach a concrete deal on IMF resources when they meet in Mexico City Feb 25-26.

"As far as I see regarding the IMF, we are not at a stage where we can agree on a common direction to decide on specific amounts," he said, adding that he expects discussions to focus on seeking ways to create a funding scheme using the IMF to tackle the debt crisis.

He reiterated that Japan will coordinate closely with China if they are to contribute to IMF resources, while consulting with the United States. The United States has said it is opposed to further contributing to the IMF for the European debt crisis.