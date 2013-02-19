NEW YORK Feb 19 South Korea said that while the
Group of 20 nations at their meeting last weekend did not single
out Japan for monetary and fiscal measures that have weakened
the yen, the group did not exactly endorse Japan's quantitative
easing policy, which in fact stirred controversy, Bloomberg News
reported on Tuesday.
"The message from Moscow should not be understood as that
the leaders endorsed Japan's quantitative easing," Choi Hee Nam,
a finance ministry director general, told a briefing in South
Korea. "The G-20 also didn't officially oppose Japan's policies,
but the topic was very controversial."
The yen has fallen more than 20 percent against the Korean
won over the last six months, a big boost for
Japanese exporters competing against South Korean manufacturers.