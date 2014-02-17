SEOUL Feb 17 Policy coordination in response to
the recent turmoil in some emerging markets will likely be among
the main topics for discussion at this week's meetings of G20
policymakers, South Korea's Ministry of Strategy and Finance
said on Monday.
Finance ministers and central bank chiefs from the Group of
20 major economies will meet in Sydney, Australia, on Feb.
22-23.
Bond, currency and stock markets in developing countries
have swung wildly in recent months as the U.S. Federal Reserve's
tapering of its quantitative easing programme and concerns about
a rapid slowdown in China spooked investors.
The South Korean finance ministry also said in a statement
the G20 will discuss how to proceed with the International
Monetary Fund quota reforms after the U.S. Congress rebuffed a
spending bill required to pay for the planned changes in
January.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Paul
Tait)