G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meet in
Moscow for the first time under this year's Russian presidency
on Feb. 15/16 with grumbling about competitive currency policies
threatening to dominate.
Following are the main stories on the gathering and this
year's G20 agenda.
MAIN STORIES
> G7 to release statement to cool FX rhetoric
> Back to the future as G20 comes to Russia
> G20 to skirt potholes, follow growth signposts
> G20 unlikely to pressure Japan over weaker yen
> G20 focus on debts, not Japan-bashing - Russia
> Russia's G20 coordinator seeks to calm fx row
> Russia's G20 to focus on jobs, investment
ANALYSES
> Low growth saps globalisation support pre-G20
> Euro overshoot will rekindle tensions
> Japan needs a weak yen for foreseeable future
GRAPHICS
> USDJPY and relative balance sheets> EURUSD and relative balance sheets> JPY futures positioning> EUR futures positioning