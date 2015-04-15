LONDON, April 15 Global regulators expect the
financial sector to come up with proposals by the end of the
year for allowing temporary suspensions of financing contracts
while a collapsing bank is being wound up.
Such "stays" on contracts are part of efforts to stop banks
from being "too-big-to-fail", meaning regulators would have
enough time to wind them up rather than come under pressure to
use taxpayer money to bail them out.
The Financial Stability Board (FSB) called for the industry
in November last year to develop proposals for briefly
suspending the right to terminate repurchase agreement (repo)
and securities lending contracts.
The contracts are widely used by banks and companies for
raising funds. Rights to early termination are often exercised
if the holder of a contract thinks the counterparty is in
trouble.
The FSB, which is the regulatory task force for the Group of
20 economies (G20), has already agreed a similar deal with banks
for 48-hour "stays" on derivatives contracts in the same
circumstances.
"The FSB welcomes the work by industry bodies that is
underway in this regard and expects it to be done by year end,"
said Eva Huepkes, an FSB official.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)