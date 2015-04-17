(Adds detail)
LONDON, April 17 The Group of 20 leading
economies is set to back action by regulators to ensure that
clearing houses for securities can withstand market shocks.
Clearing houses, which stand between two sides of a
transaction, are set to grow sharply as more derivatives are
channelled through them to increase transparency.
Policymakers fear this is creating a new breed of risky
players whose collapse would wreak havoc in markets.
"We will identify and address gaps related to the
resilience, recovery and resolution of central counterparties,"
G20 finance ministers and central bankers said in a draft
communique prepared for a meeting under way in Washington.
EU financial services chief Jonathan Hill told Reuters on
Friday he will shortly set out how the 28-country bloc will
legislate to handle failed clearing houses.
The communique also signalled a willingness to crack down on
risks in the growing asset management sector despite fierce push
back from the industry.
"We agree to recommend policy actions to address risks,
including those emanating from asset management activities, if
necessary," the communique said.
The document said the G20 will study work from its
regulatory task force, the Financial Stability Board, on whether
more measures are needed to reduce misconduct in banking after
lenders were fined billions of dollars for trying to rig
interest rate and currency benchmarks.
G20 leaders are expected to endorse at a summit later this
year in Turkey a proposal forcing the world's 30 biggest banks
to issue bonds that can be tapped to raise cash if they get into
trouble, the communique said.
Policymakers, especially in the EU, want markets to help
raise more funds for companies to grow as banks rein in lending
due to costlier capital requirements.
The financial sector has said some of these capital
requirements will have to be scaled back to encourage some forms
of market based finance to expand, especially in Europe.
The EU's Hill said on Friday he may tweak some global bank
capital rules to this end, but the communique sounded a note of
caution.
The communique said the G20 will work to ensure that market
based finance is able to "fulfill its growing role in supporting
the real economy while the financial stability risks are subject
to appropriate oversight and regulation".
(Writing by Huw Jones; Editing by Susan Thomas and Keith Weir)