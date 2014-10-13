LONDON Oct 13 Global regulators are making it
more expensive for hedge funds and insurance companies to raise
money from loaning shares in a bid to curb hitherto unregulated
risks in "shadow banking".
Securities financing are typically short-term money-raising
transactions between banks and other financial institutions,
involving the lending and borrowing of shares or the use of
repurchase agreements or repos.
The market is worth an estimated $3.9 trillion globally.
Regulators worry that as banks become tightly controlled by
the authorities following the 2007-09 financial crisis, risky
financing will shift to the hitherto less regulated "shadow
banking" sector made up of hedge funds, insurance companies and
other non-banks.
The Financial Stability Board (FSB), which coordinates
regulation for the Group of Twenty (G20) economies, published on
Monday its new rule for the first global minimum "haircut" or
discount on collateral used to back securities financing
transactions, toughening up its original draft proposal.
"The regulatory framework for haircuts on securities
financing transactions issued by the FSB today addresses
important sources of leverage and the level of risk-taking in
the core funding markets," FSB Chairman Mark Carney said in a
statement.
From the end of 2017, banks must impose a haircut of at
least 6 percent on the collateral they receive from non-banks as
"insurance" on the value of securities being loaned. The FSB had
originally proposed a minimum haircut of 4 percent.
This means that for every $100 a hedge fund, for example,
gets from a securities transaction, the bank must collect
collateral worth at least $106.
"EXCESSIVE LEVERAGE"
It is the first hard rule from the FSB on regulating shadow
banking as up until now it has only published principles.
It also marks a departure from the past year or more when
draft rules from global regulators tended to be watered down as
policymakers become more mindful of not wanting to approve rules
that risk choking funding to the economy.
Currently, there are no haircuts on many securities
financing transactions, meaning there is no safety buffer to
cover any drop in the value of the securities loaned.
Some FSB members like the U.S. Federal Reserve, pushed for a
tougher version of the draft rule.
"The implementation of the numerical haircut floors on
securities financing transactions will reduce the build-up of
excessive leverage and liquidity risk by non-banks during peaks
in the credit and economic cycle," said Daniel Tarullo, who
chairs one of the FSB's standing committees.
"It will be important for the FSB to monitor the impact of
the framework following the implementation to help ensure that
it achieves these objectives," added Tarullo, who is also a Fed
governor.
The new rule covers transactions between banks and
non-banks. To stop a large chunk of the market shifting to
transactions between only non-banks, the FSB launched a
consultation on Monday on imposing the same minimum haircut on
that part of the market as well.
Regulators will also carry out further work on how the
minimum haircut could be temporarily raised above 6 percent when
there is a need to cool markets, known as macro prudential
regulation.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)