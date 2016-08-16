* G20 watchdog guards flexibility on closing clearers
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Aug 16 Clearing houses may need bigger
cash buffers to shield taxpayers from bailing them out, global
regulators said on Tuesday in proposals aimed at stopping the
sector from becoming a new breed of "too big to fail" firms.
Clearing houses like LCH.Clearnet and Eurex Clearing
stand between two sides of a derivatives trade to
ensure its completion even if one side goes bust. They handle
transactions like interest rate and credit default swaps worth
trillions of dollars.
After opaque derivatives trades contributed to the 2007-09
financial crisis, the Group of 20 economies (G20) decided that
most swaps must be cleared to increase safety and transparency,
meaning clearing houses will swell in size.
On Tuesday the Financial Stability Board (FSB), which
coordinates regulation for the G20, published draft guidance it
wants in place by the end of next year.
It reinforces the board's rules on how destabilised clearing
houses, also known as central counterparties or CCPs, can
recover, or be "resolved" or shut down without sending the
financial system into meltdown or requiring taxpayer cash.
Regulators believe separate reforms since the crisis are
stopping big banks from being "too big to fail", but worry that
clearers could end up holding taxpayers to ransom in a crisis.
"With CCPs being an increasingly important part of the
financial system... it is vital that CCPs do not themselves
become a new source of too-big-to-fail risk," the FSB said.
Clearers must already show they have enough funds set aside
so they could cope if their two biggest customers collapsed and
weren't able to complete their trades, but the FSB is
questioning whether this is enough.
The buffers that clearers have in place are a "minimum", and
more may be needed to ensure adequate risk management on a
day-to-day basis, let alone for coping with a collapse, the
regulators said in the documents put out to public consultation.
Building up the buffers would mean the clearing house
raising capital itself or forcing its members to have bigger
default funds of their own.
The FSB rebuffed calls from the derivatives industry to be
specific on when regulators would intervene to close down a
clearer if recovery efforts were not working.
"Authorities could set out boundaries before which
resolution would not be triggered, and after which resolution
would most likely be triggered," the FSB said.
Regulators still need flexibility on when to pull the
trigger on resolution, it added.
Scott O'Malia, chief executive of the International Swaps
and Derivatives Association, an industry lobby, had called on
Monday for regulators to "abide by certain conditions to
maximize certainty and predictability and maintain market
confidence".
Separately, LCH.Clearnet said regulators should focus on
ensuring continuity of service.
The FSB also asks whether "initial margin haircutting"
should be part of any whip-round for plugging losses at a
collapsed CCP - a sensitive issue.
Initial margins are cash and securities that users have
posted at the clearer to back trades.
The United States has banned dipping into this pot for
plugging losses at a collapsed clearing house, but some industry
and European Union officials want to include it among the
"tools" for dealing with failed clearers.
Asset managers and insurers had lobbied to stop the
inclusion of variation margins - a separate margin posted to
cover day-to-day shifts in contract values - as it would hit
them hardest given they have long positions that are hard to get
out of quickly.
The FSB draft guidance does not mention haircutting of
variation margin as a source of cash for plugging losses.
