IPATH S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES ETN (VXX) ATTRACTS BIGGEST CASH INFLOW SINCE LATE OCTOBER 2016 -LIPPER
ISTANBUL Feb 9 The recent slide in global oil prices is a benefit for the world economy and could lead to some upgrades of economic forecasts, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday.
"For the world economy, without a doubt, weaker oil prices are a plus," Kuroda told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in Istanbul. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
SAO PAULO, May 11 Petróleo Brasileiro SA beat first-quarter profit estimates by a large margin while improving cash flow and debt metrics, as Brazil's state-controlled oil company recovered from an overstretched balance sheet and a major corruption scandal.