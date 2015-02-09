ISTANBUL Feb 9 The recent slide in global oil prices is a benefit for the world economy and could lead to some upgrades of economic forecasts, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday.

"For the world economy, without a doubt, weaker oil prices are a plus," Kuroda told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in Istanbul. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)