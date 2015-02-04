(Adds Lew quote, Oliver's remark on implementing agreed steps)
OTTAWA Feb 4 Europe's economic troubles will be
a key focus when Group of 20 (G20) finance ministers and central
bankers meet in Istanbul next week, Canadian Finance Minister
Joe Oliver said on Wednesday.
"The focus has been, of course, on Europe where the growth
is stagnant and where we're in a deflationary period. The
(European) central bank has launched a massive quantitative
easing program...and so we're hoping that will be part of the
solution," Oliver told reporters.
"We're going to be talking about monetary policy, fiscal
policy and structural change to try to address that issue, and
we'll be discussing some of the other geopolitical concerns that
have financial and economic implications."
A conundrum facing the G20 at the Feb. 9-10 meeting is
figuring out what kind of joint action is appropriate given the
current economic disparity: the United States growing relatively
strongly and Europe flagging.
Asked about such joint action, Oliver said a major focus
this year will be on implementing the 950 individual action
plans that G20 members agreed on last year to try to boost
global gross domestic product by 2 percent.
Washington believes the U.S. economy has turned a corner but
U.S. officials acknowledge slower growth abroad will be a drag.
The Obama administration says foreign policymakers can't rely on
U.S. consumers to prop up their economies.
"The rest of the world cannot depend on the United States to
be the sole engine of growth," Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told
lawmakers on Tuesday.
