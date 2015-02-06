WHITBY, Ontario Feb 6 Although the United States is carrying the world economy at the moment, "that is simply not sustainable", and other major nations need to re-assert themselves, Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Friday.

Oliver said in a speech that the world economy was off to a rough start in 2015 and that kick-starting growth would be the focus of a Group of 20 meeting in Turkey next week.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)