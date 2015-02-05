(Adds remarks about Fed, central bank rate cuts, ECB easing)
By Randall Palmer and Leah Schnurr
OTTAWA Feb 5 As the Group of 20 leading
economies head into ministerial talks in Turkey next week,
Canada highlighted the uncertainty of the global economy and
concerns over the ability of the United States to sustain global
growth.
A senior Canadian finance official, briefing reporters on
Thursday ahead of the meeting Monday and Tuesday of finance
ministers and central bank governors, cited lower growth
expectations for most parts of the world except the United
States.
Although it was appropriate to expect the world's largest
economy to shoulder a good deal of the burden of restoring
broad-based growth, the question is whether the United States
could carry it alone, the official said.
The G20 came into its own during the 2007-09 financial
crisis when it put together a global stimulus package, but it is
facing a more delicate challenge now of arriving at joint action
when economies are running at different speeds.
The U.S. Federal Reserve looks to be on track to raise
interest rates this year, a stark contrast to several other
surprise rate cuts in the past month by central banks around the
world, including the Bank of Canada.
The G20 communique will likely point to the importance of
those central bank actions in sustaining near-term demand
growth, the official said.
He said the Fed and the Bank of England had voiced support
for other central banks doing what they had to do to promote
growth.
Canada welcomes the European Central Bank's quantitative
easing program but it is not clear whether monetary policy will
be enough to fix the region's problems, he said.
He pointed to risks posed by Japan, China, Russia, Brazil
and others. And he noted the strain that a Fed rate hike, and
the accompanying dollar appreciation, could have on countries
and companies which have heavily borrowed in the U.S. currency.
All this will lead Canada to express concern about the world
economy and stress the importance of sticking to growth plans
the G20 agreed to last year in Australia even as countries do
what they feasibly can to support near-term demand, he said.
Canada will undoubtedly be asked about the impact of cheap
oil, he remarked, and needs to have a sense of what factors are
driving global oil prices.
And he said memories of the financial crisis were fresh
enough that work would continue apace on financial regulation.
(Editing by Franklin Paul and Leslie Adler)