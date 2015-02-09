(Adds French, German finance ministers, BOJ governor)
By Dasha Afanasieva and Orhan Coskun
ISTANBUL Feb 9 Group of 20 finance officials
look likely to reject a proposal to set countries specific
investment targets to spur a global economy which appears
increasingly reliant on the United States for growth.
The meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in
Istanbul comes as Greece casts a new shadow over Europe, cheap
oil plays havoc with inflation and growth forecasts and a
strengthening dollar threatens emerging economies.
Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said Turkey - G20 chair
for 2015 - preferred to set binding national investment targets
and that the idea was under discussion. But it appeared to be
struggling to win support.
"It would be quite complicated and a bit theoretical,"
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin told reporters.
"I am pushing for a global objective. Europe can set its own
target and deliver on it, but I don't support precise objectives
for everyone else."
A G20 source said the idea had already been taken off the
table.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said last week the United
States could not be "the sole engine of growth" and a senior
U.S. official said Washington's message would again be that
Europe is not doing enough.
Germany, with its hefty current account surplus, has come
under pressure at successive G20 meetings to spend more.
Berlin has rejected that suggestion in the past and is
likely to argue that its rising domestic demand and plans to
increase investment, largely through the private sector, shows
it is doing what it can, according to European sources familiar
with the G20 agenda.
Its euro zone peers France and Italy have urged more
investment in the struggling single currency bloc.
"We need to be bolder in Europe in terms of risk taking ...
I hope that policy action will indeed facilitate stronger
private sector investments, especially infrastructure
investments," Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told a
financial gathering in Istanbul ahead of the G20 meeting.
G20 leaders agreed measures last year to raise their
collective gross domestic product growth by an additional 2
percentage points over the next five years above the level
projected in 2013.
The pledge, called the Brisbane Action Plan, entails about
1,000 commitments, now likely to be slimmed down to a more
manageable number for each country to deliver on.
"Keep your word, or explain," was how Babacan explained the
strategy.
Coming good on those pledges could add more than $2 trillion
to the global economy and create millions of new jobs over the
next four years, International Monetary Fund chief Christine
Lagarde said in a blog post.
GREEK SHADOW
The new Greek government's refusal to extend an EU/IMF
bailout and instead seek a new deal that ends austerity and
restructures its debt cast a long shadow at the meeting.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble suggested he was
worried about the financial market impact if the new Greek
leftist leader, Alexis Tsipras, carried out his threat to exit
Greece's international bailout agreement.
Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver said there had to be
compromise.
"It's clear that Greece has got to be prepared to make some
changes, and I think a wholesale repudiation of their debt is
not on the cards," he told Reuters in an interview.
"But other countries, creditors will have to work with
Greece to arrive at a compromise ... I don't think anybody wants
Greece to leave the currency union."
The G20 put together a stimulus package that pulled the
world back from the brink in 2009 but today's challenge is more
delicate, with diverging monetary policies a cause of global
turbulence.
The U.S. Federal Reserve looks set to raise interest rates
this year, a stark contrast to huge money printing programmes by
the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan and impromptu rate
cuts from India to Australia, Canada to Denmark. China's giant
economy is also slowing.
A by-product of that is the dollar being driven higher while
other major currencies tumble.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told reporters the
slide in global oil prices was a benefit for the world economy
and the recent weakness of the yen was not a problem.
Italy's Padoan said lower oil prices and the anticipated
impact of an ECB plan to buy around a trillion euros of
government bonds had helped improve the economic picture and
would push the euro to a more "consistent" level.
REFORM FATIGUE
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
said structural reforms had slowed over the past two years.
G20 nations must focus on higher labour productivity and
become more competitive and innovative if they want to boost
growth, the OECD said in a report prepared for the meeting.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney urged the G20 to mount
a "big push" to implement global regulatory reforms, fearing
that governments may be tiring of non-stop rule-making since the
financial crisis six years ago.
Carney was speaking as head of the Financial Stability Board
which, since Lehman Brothers crashed in September 2008, has
coordinated a raft of new banking and markets rules to make the
financial system more resilient.
