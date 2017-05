OTTAWA Feb 5 Canada sees a good deal of uncertainty and risk in the global economy as the Group of 20 (G20) leading economies head into ministerial talks in Turkey next week, a senior Canadian finance official said on Thursday.

He cited lower growth expectations for most parts of the world except the United States, and said the question was whether that country could pull the global economy forward on its own.

(Reporting by Randall Palmer and Leah Schnurr, Editing by Franklin Paul)