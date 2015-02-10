(fixes dateline)
ISTANBUL Feb 10 The oil price shock has been
front and center at meetings of the Group of 20 (G20) leading
economies, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on
Tuesday, but nothing he has heard at the talks so far has
changed his economic outlook.
Speaking in an interview with Reuters and another news
outlet, Poloz also rejected the notion that he has been
purposefully talking down the Canadian dollar, saying the
currency has moved on what the economy has done.
And he said the Bank of Canada was not in the situation
which would require it to reinstate forward guidance on interest
rates.
