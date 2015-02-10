(Adds quotes)
By Randall Palmer
ISTANBUL Feb 10 Bank of Canada Governor Stephen
Poloz insisted on Tuesday that he has not been talking down the
Canadian dollar, saying it has fallen because of economic
developments, particularly the collapse in the price of oil.
Speaking in an interview with Reuters and another news
outlet, Poloz said the oil price shock has been front and center
at meetings of the Group of 20 leading economies, but nothing he
has heard at the talks so far has changed his economic outlook.
"I honestly reject the notion that I'm talking down the
dollar," Poloz said during a break in the meeting.
"If over the last 18 months the economy has underperformed
the expectations, ... it's only by being open about that and
people seeing it happening, and oil prices declining on top of
that, that the dollar has moved," he added.
"It's not about what we did. It's about how the economy has
behaved."
Poloz, who moved over from Export Development Canada in
mid-2013, has often spoken of the need for exports to take over
as a main economic driver in Canada, and some analysts have
suggested he was therefore happy to see a weak currency.
"I reject the notion that we're being purposeful about
that," he said.
At the G20 talks, he said nobody was sure how big the oil
shock was and how long prices would stay where they are.
But he said that for Canada, a major oil exporter, the lower
prices meant a 3 percent decline in income. "That's more than a
year's worth of growth erased," he said. "That's not just a
theoretical disturbance. It's a real deal."
There are of course positive effects, for example more money
for consumers to spend, but he said the negative effects were
immediate, whereas the positive effects emerged more gradually
and over a longer time.
On another issue at the G20, the Greek debt crisis, Poloz
voiced concern though it was primarily a subject for Europeans.
"Certainly the kinds of volatility you could have from that
scenario is of interest or even concern for everybody," he said.
(Editing by Nick Tattersall)