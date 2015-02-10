Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan (R) and U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew shake hands during the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Istanbul February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan asserted a strong joint commitment to combat financial networks supporting Islamic State militants at a G20 summit in Istanbul, a U.S. Treasury spokesperson said on Tuesday.

In a meeting on the sidelines of the summit, the two also agreed that boosting near-term domestic demand should be a top priority for the G20 under Turkey's presidency in 2015 and that all parties should adopt a "pragmatic way forward" over Greece.

