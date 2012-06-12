* Calderon says Europe's woes affecting world economy
* Says aid for Spain an enormous step to resolving problems
* G20 action plan aims to help Europe, boost global growth
By Krista Hughes
MEXICO CITY, June 12 European powers must
quickly finalize plans to support Spanish banks, which could
mark an important step towards resolving the region's debt
crisis, Mexican President Felipe Calderon said on Tuesday.
Speaking ahead of a June 18-19 summit of Group of 20 leaders
in the northern Mexican resort of Los Cabos, Calderon said he
expected important progress to be made in resolving the 2-1/2
year-long crisis.
Markets are skeptical about a deal by euro zone finance
ministers on Saturday to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros
($125 billion) to recapitalize its banks and Calderon, whose
country holds the rotating G20 presidency, said it was vital to
put the seal on the plan quickly.
"The decisions which were announced at the weekend ...
really do open the door to finding a solution to the case of
Spain and at the same time making an enormous step towards
resolving Europe's economic problems," he told reporters at a
news conference in Mexico City. "I would argue for these
proposals to be firmed up quickly."
The G20 meeting looks set to be dominated by troubles in the
euro zone, starting a day after an election in Greece which
could decide whether the country will remain in the currency
union.
Fanning fears that the euro zone's woes could spread,
Austria's finance minister said Italy may need a financial
rescue because of its high borrowing costs.
Calderon said the leaders' aimed to come up with concrete
steps to support global growth, but did not elaborate on
potential measures.
"(The action plan) will not only include measures to
confront and resolve the European crisis, which is ultimately an
economic crisis, but will also put forward concrete measures on
public policy in key areas in the realms of tax, finance and
monetary policy, which will help to boost global growth in the
long term."
A European source said the leaders' action plan might
include commitments to roll back austerity in certain countries,
but it was too early for Europe to give specifics on its growth
pact because of an EU summit on June 28-29.
NOT JUST EUROPE
In a nod to a recent depreciation of Mexico's peso, Calderon
said economic uncertainty would continue to fuel fluctuations in
exchange rates, which are expected to be another topic of
discussion at the summit.
German officials, keen to keep the agenda broad, urged
consideration of China's yuan and U.S budget problems.
"The euro zone will surely be a topic, but as Europeans we
also want to talk about other themes related to the global
economy that go beyond the euro zone, for example budget
consolidation in the United States, currency flexibility in
China and structural reforms in emerging markets," one of the
officials told reporters.
"We think when talking about global growth it is important
to look beyond the euro zone, not to limit the discussion to
Europe."
Germany, the European Union's paymaster, has taken a hard
line in favor of tough fiscal targets over the past several
years. Recently, however, it has softened its tone and agreed to
allow Spain more time to cut its deficit as Madrid battles a
deep banking crisis.
There is a growing push in the euro zone, led by newly
elected French President Francois Hollande, to do more to
stimulate growth and not just focus on reducing deficits.