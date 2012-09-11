BRIEF-Propertylink Group divests 320 Pitt Street for $275 million
* FY2017 guidance of distributable earnings of 6.67 cents per security & distribution of 6.321 cents per security reconfirmed
MEXICO CITY, Sept 11 Group of 20 officials will consider whether there is a need for action to combat high global food prices at their upcoming meeting this month, a senior Mexican finance ministry official said on Tuesday.
Rising global food prices have sparked concern about a repeat of the food crisis in 2008 and officials from the G20, which is chaired by Mexico this year, have already held a teleconference to discuss the problem.
"There will be a discussion of whether there needs to be additional action but this discussion has not taken place yet," Mexican Finance Ministry Chief Economist Miguel Messmacher said of the Sept. 23-24 meeting of finance ministry and central bank deputies in Mexico City.
* FY2017 guidance of distributable earnings of 6.67 cents per security & distribution of 6.321 cents per security reconfirmed
* In May 2017, group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB7.47 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: