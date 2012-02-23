MEXICO CITY Feb 23 Group of 20
policymakers will hopefully give a commitment to increasing
resources for the International Monetary Fund at this week's
meeting, Mexican Deputy Finance Minister Gerardo Rodriguez said
on Thursday.
Asked if the final communique would include a reference to
more IMF resources, he said: "We hope to be able to give signals
of commitment to strengthen the support mechanisms and on
Sunday, when the communique is released, we hope it will be like
that."
Mexico, which will host meetings of G20 finance ministers
and central bankers on Feb. 25-26, has been pushing for the
questions of more IMF funding and further steps by Europe to
resolve the crisis to be pursued simultaneously.
But countries like the United States and Canada have said
there can be no talk of more IMF resources without a stronger
European firewall, which is to be discussed among EU leaders
next week.
