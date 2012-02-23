* Mexico hopeful of IMF funds promise at weekend

* Deputy finance minister looks to communique

* Canada says Europe must first strengthen firewall

MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 Group of 20 policymakers will hopefully give a commitment to increasing resources for the International Monetary Fund at this week's meeting, Mexican Deputy Finance Minister Gerardo Rodriguez said on Thursday.

Mexico, which will host meetings of G20 finance ministers and central bankers on Feb. 25-26, has been pushing for the simultaneous pursuit of the questions of more IMF funding and further steps by Europe to resolve the crisis.

But some countries have said there can be no talk of more IMF resources without a stronger European firewall, which is to be discussed among EU leaders next week.

European Union leaders meet next week to discuss combining the resources of the region's two bailout funds on March 1-2, but Rodriguez said he was hopeful countries would still acknowledge the need for a stronger IMF.

Asked if the final communique would include a reference to more IMF resources, he said: "We hope to be able to give signals of commitment to strengthen the support mechanisms and on Sunday, when the communique is released, we hope it will be like that."

The IMF is seeking to more than double its firepower by raising an extra $600 billion to help countries deal with the fallout from the debt crisis, but the plan faces resistance from countries including the United States and Canada.

Canada said on Thursday the G20 was not close to a deal on the IMF, and said Europe must increase funding for its own financial firewalls before any broader move to increase IMF resources.

One option would be to combine the lending abilities of its two bailout funds, which together would add up to about 750 billion euros ($998 billion) of still-uncommitted funds, and officials have stressed the money must also be easily accessible.