* G20 body says income must be verified before granting home
loan
* G20 to check member country compliance with new mortgage
safety rules
LONDON, April 18 Regulators published global
guidance on Wednesday to make granting home loans more rigorous,
five years after weak lending standards in the U.S. mortgage
market spiralled into the worst financial crisis in decades.
The Swiss-based Financial Stability Board (FSB), a
regulatory task force for the world's top 20 economies, said
poorly underwritten home loans contributed significantly to the
global financial crisis.
Home prices have tumbled in many countries, including the
United States, Ireland and Spain, contributing to major economic
difficulties since the financial crisis erupted in 2008.
"Had these principles been followed in those jurisdictions,
problems would have been much less acute," said Guillermo Babtz,
Mexico's bank regulator who headed the FSB's effort.
National supervisors from G20 countries will be expected to
ensure that lenders verify and document each applicant's job
status, income and ability to repay the loan in full.
Countries like Britain have already cracked down on
so-called "liar loans" where a mortgage is based on an
applicant's declared rather than verified income.
Supervisors should also set "appropriate" loan-to-value
ratios or how much of the purchase price can be borrowed.
The FSB stopped short of requiring a minimum LTV ratio,
saying it would be difficult to apply such detailed guidance
globally. The step would intrude on domestic political
sensitivities in the supply of credit.
The principles also require mortgage providers to check the
total debt-to-income levels of borrowers to ensure they can
afford to repay loans; to perform sound appraisals of properties
to ensure that loans have adequate collateral; and to use sound
and reliable mortgage insurance companies.
Countries will have two years to implement these principles
and report back to the Financial Stability Board, which will
conduct peer reviews of mortgage lending practices.
G20 finance ministers meet this week to review progress on a
welter of new financial rules and principles, such as on home
loans, that their leaders have pledged to implement.