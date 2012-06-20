LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 19 U.S. President Barack
Obama said on Tuesday that European leaders had shown during a
two-day summit that they knew what "bold and decisive" steps
they had to take in order to stem the region's debt crisis.
"What I have heard from European leaders during these
discussions, they understand the stakes, they understand why
it's important for them to take bold and decisive action, and I
am confident they can meet those tests," Obama told reporters.
He made the remarks at a news conference wrapping up a
two-day Group of 20 summit in Mexico of leaders of the world's
major developed and emerging economies.