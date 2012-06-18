LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 U.S. President Barack
Obama said on Monday the outcome of Greece's election showed a
"positive prospect" for the formation of a Greek government that
could work well with international partners who are helping it
address its debt crisis.
Obama, speaking during a meeting with Mexican President
Felipe Calderon at the G20, said leaders must work to stabilize
the world financial system and avoid protectionism.
Calderon said Obama had told him Mexico was invited to join
negotiations on the TPP, a proposed free trade pact now being
negotiated between the United States, Australia, New Zealand,
Peru, Chile, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Singapore.
Calderon said he welcomed the initiative.