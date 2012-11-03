MEXICO CITY Nov 3 The Group of 20 leading world
economies should appeal to the United States to address the
so-called fiscal cliff, the head of the Organization for
Economic Co-operation and Development said on Saturday.
Unless the fractious U.S. Congress can strike a deal, about
$600 billion in U.S. spending cuts and higher taxes are due to
kick in on Jan. 1, threatening to push the U.S. economy back
into recession and hurt world growth.
Speaking ahead of the G-20 meeting in Mexico City, Jose
Angel Gurria also said Europe should welcome any Spanish bailout
request.