By Alexandra Alper
MEXICO CITY Nov 3 The Group of 20 leading
economies should appeal to the United States to avert automatic
spending cuts and tax hikes that threaten U.S. and world growth,
the head of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and
Development said on Saturday.
Jose Angel Gurria also said he was optimistic that the U.S.
Congress would strike a deal to avoid the so-called fiscal cliff
of $600 billion in spending cuts and higher taxes due to kick in
on Jan. 1.
"I still believe it is not going to be applied," Gurria said
in an interview ahead of the G-20 meeting in Mexico City, but
added officials should urge the United States to take action in
a communique set to be released Monday.
Gurria, who has been at the helm of the OECD since 2006,
also said Europe should welcome any Spanish bailout request.
"If Spain decides to go, we should issue very strong signals
that it would be welcome and that the system would be prepared
to support one of the family," he said, referring to Europe.
Spain has been the main focus of the three-year-old euro
zone debt crisis for the last nine months and has already
obtained a credit line of up to 100 billion euros ($128.45
billion) for its banks.
The country has been under pressure to request a bailout,
through the European rescue fund, the European Stability
Mechanism, which would trigger bond buying by the central bank
to stabilize borrowing costs.
But so far Spanish prime minister Mario Rajoy has demurred.
The G20 meeting comes on the heels of talks among many of
the same officials at the International Monetary Fund autumn
meetings in Tokyo last month.
Policymakers then backed a series policy reforms aimed at
pressuring the United States and Europe to tackle their debt
woes.
Gurria has served as Minister of both Foreign Affairs and
Finance for Mexico.