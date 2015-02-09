ISTANBUL Feb 9 The world's 20 biggest economies
must focus on higher labour productivity and become more
competitive and innovative if they want to deliver on a pledge
to boost economic growth, the OECD said on Monday ahead of a G20
meeting.
Leaders of the world's top 20 economies (G20) agreed last
year to launch new measures to raise their collective gross
domestic product growth by an additional 2 percentage points
over the next five years above the level projected in 2013.
The pledge, called the Brisbane Action Plan, entails about
1,000 commitments. G20 finance ministers and central bank
governors meeting in Istanbul on Monday and Tuesday will discuss
ways to prioritise and implement them.
"Labour productivity remains the main driver of long-term
growth," the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development (OECD) said in a report prepared for the meeting.
The OECD, together with the International Monetary Fund, is
likely to be tasked with negotiating with individual countries
on which reforms to choose first.
"Priority should be given to reforms aimed at developing
skills and knowledge-based capital. Raising the quality and
inclusiveness of education systems will underpin this," it said.
"Governments need to improve policy settings in competition
and innovation to facilitate the entry of new firms and the
smooth reallocation of capital and labour towards the most
productive firms and sectors," the report said.
Structural reforms have slowed in most advanced economies in
the last two years after a flurry of activity at the height of
the financial crisis while big emerging economies were speeding
up changes, it said.
Overall, structural reforms implemented since the early
2000s have contributed to raising the level of potential gross
domestic product per capita by around 5 percent on average
across countries, with most of the gains coming from higher
productivity, the OECD said.
"Further reform towards current best practice could raise
the long-term level of GDP per capita by up to 10 percent on
average across OECD countries," the report said. "This is
equivalent to an average gain of around $3,000 per person."
The OECD said governments should ensure that women, young
people as well as low-skilled and older workers also get jobs
and earn decent salaries.
