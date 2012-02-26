MEXICO CITY Feb 25 Oil-producing members
of the Group of 20 leading economies said on Saturday they would
take measures to avoid a rise in petroleum prices from hurting
the world economy, an Italian government official said.
"Oil prices developments are one of the potential risks to
the global economy but there is awareness among G20 about this
problem," Italy's deputy economy minister Vittorio Grilli told
reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the Group of 20
leading economies.
"Oil-producing countries are aware of this potential risk
and they have said they will act in a way to prevent the risk to
materialize."
The world's top oil producer, Saudi Arabia, is a member of
the G20. Other petroleum exporters in the group include Russia,
Canada and Mexico.
Saudi Arabia increased exports sharply in the past week and
is offering extra supplies to its biggest customers worldwide in
what industry sources said appeared to be a bid to tame runaway
crude prices. For a story, click on
Brent crude rose to a nearly 10-month high of $125 a barrel
on Friday as financial sanctions on Iran pushed Iranian oil
buyers in Europe and Asia to seek supplies from elsewhere. Brent
in euros this week hit a record high above 93 euros a barrel.
