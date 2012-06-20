(Corrects to Mexico and Canada in final paragraph)
* G20 leaders extend freeze on protectionist measures pledge
* Deal sealed only in final minutes of meeting
* Hold-out Brazil counters with Doha call
By Krista Hughes
LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 19 World leaders
extended by one year their vow not to put up new trade barriers
at the Group of 20 summit on Tuesday in a last-minute deal that
exposed deep rifts over protectionism.
The agreement to refrain from new protectionist measures
until the end of 2014 as part of world leaders' efforts to
foster global growth was included in the final G20 communique.
Mexican President Felipe Calderon said it was hard won and
struck only at the very end of two-day talks in the Pacific
resort of Los Cabos.
"There was resistance from some countries but beyond that we
did manage to get a consensus and arrive at an agreement," he
told a news conference after the meeting.
Brazil, Argentina and South Africa had resisted extending
the trade pledge beyond its current expiry at the end of 2013,
while other countries wanted to push it back to 2015, a diplomat
with knowledge of the G20 trade talks said. The deadlock was
broken by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the diplomat said.
ALARM RISING
Ahead of the summit, Japan and the European Union had sent
strong warnings that free trade was under threat as some
countries respond to slowing growth by trying to protect their
domestic industries.
"The EU is sounding the alarm regarding a worrisome rise in
protectionism," EU President Jose Manuel Barroso said as G20
members arrived in Los Cabos.
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda called for world
leaders to stamp out any efforts to lessen free trade. "I see
signs of protectionism emerging in the G20 debate, so we should
deliver a message to counter (that)," he told reporters.
Fearful that trade protectionism would slow global growth,
G20 leaders at the height of the financial crisis in November
2008 first pledged to refrain from erecting any new trade
barriers, often used to shield domestic businesses from world
competition at times of economic stress.
Despite that effort, a World Bank report released on Sunday
found that G20 nations have accounted for the vast majority of
the more than 1,000 new protectionist measures that have been
introduced between November 2008 and March 2012.
Brazil, for instance, has outraged fellow G20 partner Mexico
by renegotiating a car export agreement earlier this year, and
is also mulling steps to protect its tiny domestic wine industry
which may raise tariffs on many imported wines from countries
including Chile, France and Spain.
And it is not alone: Argentina, another G20 country, has
slapped tough controls on imports in a bid to keep factories
open and prop up the trade surplus in Latin America's
third-biggest economy.
The United States has complained to the World Trade
Organization that China is backsliding on the path of trade
openness and economic reform that marked its entry to the World
Trade Organization in 2001.
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff launched a
counter-offensive on trade at the G20 summit by proposing to
re-open by 2014 the stalled Doha round of global negotiations to
lower trade barriers. The idea failed to win traction with other
G20 leaders.
"Some countries have agricultural subsidies, some countries
think that there is protectionism in services, others saw
problems in industry," she told reporters. "It's obvious that
there is a lot of resistance to reopening the Doha round."
The Doha round was launched more than 10 years ago with the
goal of helping poor countries prosper through trade. However,
bitter divisions over how much developed countries should cut
farm tariffs and subsidies in exchange for developing countries
opening their markets have prevented a deal.
Business lobby group the International Chamber of Commerce
warned that the increasingly protectionist climate could derail
efforts to stimulate to world economic growth and development, a
message shared by business leaders meeting on the sidelines of
the G20 summit.
"We believe in free trade and free investment, and that's
key to promote growth in the global economy," said Kimberly
Clark Mexico chief executive Pablo Gonzalez.
"We should all combat those decisions and commit ourselves
to open trade and to open investment."
Meanwhile, the United States pushed ahead on several trade
initiatives on the sidelines of the G20 summit. U.S. President
Barack Obama said that America and the European Union took the
next steps toward broadening their trade relationship. The two
sides are working on a possible trans-Atlantic trade pact.
Mexico and Canada also joined the Trans-Pacific Partnership,
an initiative championed by the United States aimed at creating
a new free-trade zone.
