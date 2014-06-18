GENEVA, June 18 Members of the G20 group of
countries put in place 112 new trade restricting measures in the
six months to mid-May, a regular monitoring report co-authored
by the World Trade Organization, Organization for Economic
Cooperation and Development and the U.N. agency UNCTAD said on
Wednesday.
Although that was slightly less than the 116 protectionist
policies in the previous 6 months, and G20 countries had also
done more to liberalise trade, "it is clear that overall trade
restrictions have continued to accumulate," the report said.
"The vast majority of trade-restrictive measures taken by
G-20 members since the onset of the global financial crisis
remain in place," it added.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Toby Chopra)