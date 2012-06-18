By Huw Jones
| LONDON, June 18
LONDON, June 18 There is no firm proof that
short-selling credit default swaps (CDS), blamed by some
policymakers for exacerbating Greece's debt problem, damages the
underlying government bond market, the world's top securities
body said.
CDS are contracts written by large banks that insure the
buyer against a default in an underlying asset such as a
government or corporate bond.
"There is mixed evidence on the impact of CDS on the orderly
functioning of the primary and secondary markets of the
underlying bonds and on creditor incentives, although the CDS
market is found to have an important role in the price discovery
process," the International Organisation of Securities
Commissions (IOSCO) said in a report.
Leaders of the G20, who meet in Mexico on Monday and
Tuesday, asked for the study from IOSCO, whose members include
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Japan's Financial
Services Agency and Germany's Bafin.
Many European Union politicians argued in 2010 that hedge
funds short-selling CDS linked to Greek debt made it more costly
to put together the country's first bailout package.
It led to the EU approving a law to ban "naked"
short-selling of sovereign CDS from November this year. A naked
or uncovered CDS contract is one where the buyer does not own
any of the underlying asset being insured from default.
The EU law proved so controversial that member states
insisted on being allowed to opt out and IOSCO appeared to back
their concerns.
"To date, there is no conclusive evidence on whether taking
short positions on credit risk through naked CDS is harmful for
distressed firms or high-yield sovereign bonds," IOSCO said.
The gross notional value of CDS contracts at the end of 2011
was $26 trillion. The G20 agreed at the height of the 2007-09
financial crisis that CDS and other off-exchange traded
derivatives transactions should be centrally cleared and
recorded by the end of this year.
A "non-negligible amount" of CDS contracts are already being
centrally cleared and recorded in the EU and United States.
"In summary, the amount of CDS trading has continued to
increase even after the onset of the financial crisis, while
standardization and risk management practices have significantly
expanded," IOSCO said.
There is some evidence the CDS market is
under-collateralised, it added.