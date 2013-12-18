LONDON Dec 18 Four of the world's 20 leading
economies (G20) have failed to fully live up to commitments they
made during the financial crisis to implement rules making banks
and markets safer.
The G20's regulatory task force, the Financial Stability
Board (FSB), which is chaired by Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney, gave an update on how G20 members are applying new
rules.
The aim is to "name and shame" laggard countries that are
not properly applying new rules requiring their financial
supervisors to cooperate fully to ensure banks and others cannot
exploit any gaps.
The FSB said Argentina, Indonesia, Russia and Turkey had yet
to demonstrate strong enough adherence to the G20 agreements.
Ten other countries, which are not members of the G20, fell
into the same category: The Bahamas, Chile, Israel, Malaysia,
Poland, Greece, Mauritius, Barbados, Colombia and Hungary.
Venezuela, which is also not a G20 member, was considered to
be the world's only "non-cooperative" jurisdiction and was not
in dialogue with the FSB.