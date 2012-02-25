* Euro zone deal on bigger bailout funds seen later in March

* Europe expects roadmap from G20 for boosting IMF resources by April

* Bigger euro zone, IMF firewalls in everybody's interest

By Jan Strupczewski

MEXICO CITY, Feb 25 Euro zone countries are likely to boost the combined capacity of their bailout funds during March, in time for a follow-on deal on more crisis-fighting funds for the International Monetary Fund in April, Europe's top economic official said on Saturday.

Olli Rehn, the European Union's Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner, said euro zone countries were in "constructive" talks with Germany, which has opposed boosting the bailout funds.

German officials say Berlin will act if necessary, but insist that Europe's current bailout arrangements are more than sufficient and that increasing them now would send a signal to markets that the euro zone expects more trouble ahead.

Rehn indicated that it was better to act pre-emptively.

"In order to overcome the crisis, you have to get ahead of the curve and have a big enough bazooka," Rehn told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of finance ministers of the world's 20 biggest economies, the G20.

The opposition from Berlin has made it unlikely that euro zone leaders would be able to strike a deal on increasing the combined capacity of the two funds to 750 billion euros already at their summit on March 1-2.

"We are in a constructive process of negotiations and I trust it will lead to results in the course of March. We still have 29 days after the summit," Rehn said.

"I expect that in March we will reach an agreement over reinforcing the euro area financial firewalls by combining the resources of the permanent European Stability Mechanism and the remaining resources of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)," Rehn told reporters.

A bigger European fund is a condition for major non-European economies to lend more money to the International Monetary Fund to provide an even bigger wall of cash to fight the crisis that has already claimed three euro debtor countries and now threatens the much bigger economies of Italy and Spain.

The IMF has called for more than a doubling of its resources by $600 billion.

Asked what he expected the G20 ministers could declare, in their final statement after the meeting, on the request by the IMF for more resources in the absence of a euro zone deal to boost its bailout funds, Rehn said:

"Europe sees it as essential that we can agree on a road map to reinforce IMF resources so that the decision can be taken by or in the IMF spring meetings in April."

Rehn said especially emerging economies have supported the euro zone's push for more funds for the IMF.

"Several countries have tentatively indicated their willingness to contribute financial resources to overcome the sovereign debt crisis in Europe," Rehn said.

The United States has said it will not participate in any IMF funding boost. Canada is reluctant too, unless the euro zone makes a bigger effort. That leaves China and Japan as the two biggest candidates for increasing IMF resources through bilateral loans.

One G20 official said there were hopes that China, the world's second-biggest economy, could contribute some $100 billion to the IMF and Japan another $50 billion.

Both countries said last Sunday that the euro zone must move first. Rehn noted that more resources for the IMF were in everybody's interest.

"Once we have stronger European financial firewalls and we can combine this with stronger global firewalls we will have a much stronger toolbox to stabilise the European economy, which is essential for the recovery of the global economy as well."

"Especially countries that have large current account surpluses have immediately available resources to contribute to the stabilisation of the European economy, which is good for the world economy," Rehn said.