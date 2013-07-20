MOSCOW, July 20 The United States and Japan
escaped specific mention in a final communique issued on
Saturday by the Group of 20 economies that called for credible
medium-term fiscal strategies in advanced economies.
The statement, issued after a two-day meeting of G20 finance
ministers and central bankers, also tweaked earlier wording to
say the G20 was determined to "accelerate", instead of
"continue", progress towards rebalancing global demand.
An earlier draft had named the United States and Japan in
relation to medium-term fiscal plans - but only in brackets,
indicating that the wording had not been agreed. Both countries
have run large budget deficits to stimulate their economies.